Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -617.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

