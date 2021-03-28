Morgan Stanley Buys 430,661 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $430,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $319.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

