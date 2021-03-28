Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,781,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

