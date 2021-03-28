Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 409 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

