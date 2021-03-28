Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after buying an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

