Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,129,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

