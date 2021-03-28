Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

