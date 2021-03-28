amaysim Australia Limited (ASX:AYS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.26

amaysim Australia Limited (ASX:AYS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 32.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other amaysim Australia news, insider Andrew Reitzer sold 116,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58), for a total transaction of A$93,916.94 ($67,083.53). Also, insider Peter O’Connell sold 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.56), for a total transaction of A$649,999.74 ($464,285.53). Insiders have sold a total of 7,783,672 shares of company stock worth $6,124,183 over the last three months.

amaysim Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile virtual network operator in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mobile and Energy. The company provides 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, including voice and video calls, text messages, data, and multimedia messaging, as well as related information, entertainment, and connectivity services under the amaysim and Vaya brand names.

