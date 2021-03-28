Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Centuria Office REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71.

Get Centuria Office REIT alerts:

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.