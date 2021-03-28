Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,035.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,075.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,784.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.81 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

