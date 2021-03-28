Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Announces None Dividend of $0.51

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.514 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.
Shares of TNABY stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.36.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile
