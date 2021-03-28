Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Announces None Dividend of $0.51

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.514 per share on Monday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous None dividend of $0.41.

Shares of TNABY stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.