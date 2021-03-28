Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 360 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.08.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

