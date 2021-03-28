Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,816 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE PD opened at $38.47 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,135,047. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.