MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.65.
About MAAS Group
