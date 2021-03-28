Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

