Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 208 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,283 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

