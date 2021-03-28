One68 Global Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 66,592 Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

