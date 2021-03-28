10,000 Shares in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Acquired by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000.

SBG stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

