One68 Global Capital LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the third quarter worth about $18,661,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the third quarter worth about $9,477,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,945,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

