Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Shares of PPG opened at $154.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

