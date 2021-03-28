Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,173,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

