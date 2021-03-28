iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $516,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

