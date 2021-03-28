Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 264 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

COST opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $280.90 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,069 shares of company stock worth $6,131,073 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

