Peony Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Peony has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $555.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peony has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Peony token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,173,481 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

