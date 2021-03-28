Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.78. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.87 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

