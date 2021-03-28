Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,986 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $27,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 165,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock worth $5,962,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

