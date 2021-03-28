Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.52% of Nexstar Media Group worth $25,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $141.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,336 shares of company stock worth $24,099,077 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

