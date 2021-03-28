iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $638,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after purchasing an additional 261,667 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after buying an additional 431,740 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

