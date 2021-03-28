Morgan Stanley Purchases 637,044 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oracle were worth $671,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

