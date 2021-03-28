iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $638,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

