LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $76.52 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $76.52 million and $29.69 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 182.6% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00058031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00230150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.19 or 0.00867221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00050839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00078553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00028700 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,287,470 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

