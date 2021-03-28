Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $36.20 on Friday. Terumo has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

