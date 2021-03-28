SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SFS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get SFS Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSLF opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $114.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation and bracket logic solutions; brake systems; clip nuts; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; furniture fittings; hard disk drives; and thread inserts and spacer bushings.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.