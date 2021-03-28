Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PBIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.49.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

