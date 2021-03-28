Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PBIO stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. Pressure BioSciences has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $4.49.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
