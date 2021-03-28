Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

