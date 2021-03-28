EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $143,956.24 and $39,966.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

