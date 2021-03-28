J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

