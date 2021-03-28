Diametric Capital LP Invests $452,000 in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILC. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silicom by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $325.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

