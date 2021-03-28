Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,375,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

