116,023 Shares in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of MDC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MDC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.69.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

