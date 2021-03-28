Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE RSI opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.
