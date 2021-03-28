Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE RSI opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.