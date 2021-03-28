Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,375,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGMS. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NeoGames stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32. NeoGames S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

