Diametric Capital LP Sells 25,817 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,817 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $959.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

