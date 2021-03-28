Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 31,985 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.35. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

