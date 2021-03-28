10,771 Shares in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.10% of SCYNEXIS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCYX opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.