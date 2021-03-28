Concord Wealth Partners Purchases New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $70.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

