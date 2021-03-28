2,890 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

