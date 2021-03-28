Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $229.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

