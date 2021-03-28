Blockpass Market Capitalization Achieves $1.57 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $4,594.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00048302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.08 or 0.00614484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PASSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.