Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TRIN opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

